Oregon Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Sell Cocaine Purchased from the Dark Web

MEDFORD, Ore.—An Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine purchased from the dark web.

Dominick Jeffrey Aragon, 32, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in February 2025, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) task force intercepted a parcel addressed to Aragon’s residence containing approximately one ounce of cocaine. In March 2025, they intercepted a second parcel destined for Aragon at the same address that contained two ounces of cocaine.

The investigation continued into April 2025, when USPIS and RADE seized two additional parcels addressed to Aragon at an acquaintance’s residence that contained controlled substances.

At the time of these offenses, Aragon was on federal supervised release after completing a 15-month federal prison sentence for distributing cocaine.

On September 29, 2025, Aragon pleaded guilty to attempted possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

This case was investigated by USPIS and RADE. It was prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon and Olivia Mendez, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

RADE is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force supported by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program. RADE includes members from Oregon State Police, the Grants Pass Police Department, Josephine County Probation & Parole, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives.

