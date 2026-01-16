Mexican National Unlawfully Residing in the United States Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Mexican national unlawfully residing in the United States was sentenced to federal prison yesterday for felon in possession of a firearm after absconding from supervision for sixteen months.

Alfredo Terrero-Ortega, 28, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on January 31, 2023, Terrero-Ortega was released from the Oregon Department of Corrections to post-prison supervision in the community. In June 2023, within five months of his release, Terrero-Ortega threatened to kill a woman and shoved her to the ground while she was holding her baby. He also strangled her. She reported the incident, and he absconded from his post-prison state supervision. On November 7, 2024, the U.S. Marshals found and arrested Terrero-Ortega in Portland. When arrested, Terrero-Ortega, had a black satchel containing a loaded 9mm pistol, methamphetamine, zip lock baggies, a phone, handwritten credit card information, and documents linked to Terrero-Ortega’s girlfriend.

On December 17, 2024, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a single-count indictment charging Terrero-Ortega with felon in possession of a firearm.

On October 2, 2025, Terrero-Ortega pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah K. Bolstad prosecuted the case.

# # #