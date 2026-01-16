1/16 Sports Brief

Bo Bichette and the New York Mets agree to a $126 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Bichette and the New York Mets have agreed to a $126 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. Bichette, a two-time All-Star at shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays, will move to third base with the Mets, who have Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Bichette has never played a professional game at the hot corner. Bichette can opt out of the deal after the first or second season to become a free agent again. He would receive $47 million for one year and $89 million for two years, the person said.

J.T. Realmuto agrees to $45 million, 3-year deal to stay with Phillies, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that catcher J.T. Realmuto has agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract to stay with the Philadelphia Phillies. Realmuto can earn an additional $5 million annually in bonuses. The move comes a month after designated hitter Kyle Schwarber also chose to remain with the Phillies. Realmuto, a three-time All-Star, hit .257 with 12 homers last year. He was in the final season of a $115.5 million, five-year contract. Philadelphia has also reached deals with right-hander Brad Keller and outfielder Adolis García this offseason.

Ukraine’s young skiers practice in a bombed-out Olympic training base

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s historic Chernihiv biathlon and cross-country training center, which produced the country’s first Olympic medalist, remains in ruins after Russia’s 2022 invasion. Despite bombed-out buildings and constant air-raid threats, children and Olympic hopefuls continue to train on its damaged ski tracks. Athletes like Khrystyna Dmytrenko return sometimes, seeing sport as resilience amid war. Coaches work under dangerous conditions as explosions echo nearby. Local leaders hope to rebuild the facility after the conflict, emphasizing its importance for developing future Olympians.

NASCAR community mourns driver Greg Biffle, 6 others killed in plane crash at memorial service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds from the NASCAR community gathered at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum for a memorial service honoring former driver Greg Biffle, his family, and others killed in a plane crash last month. Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their children were among the seven victims. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Garrett Mitchell, a close friend, spoke at the service, urging people to “be like Biff” by taking opportunities and helping others. Biffle’s niece, Jordyn, also shared heartfelt memories. The crash left the NASCAR community shaken, adding to a difficult offseason.

Has figure skating reached the limits of human performance?

Ilia Malinin, known as the “Quad God,” landed the elusive quad axel jump a few years ago, sparking questions about the future of figure skating. The sport’s six main jumps have remained unchanged since the early 1900s, with only the number of revolutions increasing. Malinin’s achievement may have reached the limits of human performance, as experts believe a five-revolution jump is impossible. Despite his creativity, like his signature “raspberry twist,” the rigid scoring system discourages innovation. Some skaters, like Jason Brown, suggest the next step could be rewarding artistic storytelling rather than extreme athletic feats.

CFP championship game prediction: Indiana will complete perfect season with its 1st national title

Miami plays Indiana in the College Football Playoff championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday night. BetMGM Sportsbook lists Indiana as an 8.5-point favorite. The 10th-seeded Hurricanes have beaten Texas A&M, Ohio State and Mississippi on their way to the title game. The top-seeded Hoosiers have beaten Alabama and Oregon and will be playing for their first championship. Associated Press college football writer Eric Olson picks Indiana to win 31-21.

Riley, defending champ Taylor part of 5-way tie for lead at windy Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — The wind arrived early and stayed late Friday in the second round of the PGA Tour’s season-opening Sony Open. Davis Riley thrived in the difficult conditions in the morning, birdieing the par-5 18th for a 64 and a share of the lead. Riley matched defending champion Nick Taylor, Kevin Roy, S.H. Kim and Adrien Dumont de Chassart at 9-under 131 at Waialae Country Club. Taylor faced the stiffest wind of the day in the afternoon a day after shooting a 62 in calmer conditions for a share of the first-round lead with Roy. The Canadian ran in a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th and a 17-footer on the par-4 16th to take the outright lead, then bogeyed the par-3 17th to slip back.

John Harbaugh’s mentor, Andy Reid, had a better second act than his first

John Harbaugh is heading to Broadway, aiming to make his second act even better than his first. Harbaugh didn’t have to wait long after the Baltimore Ravens fired him following 18 seasons last week. He had plenty of options and chose the New York Giants. His contract was still being finalized, according to three people with knowledge of his decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been signed. The 62-year-old Harbaugh led the Ravens to the playoffs 12 times and won the Super Bowl following the 2012 season. He’s tasked with making the Giants relevant again.

Duke QB Darian Mensah says he’ll enter transfer portal, reversing plan to return

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah says he’s entering his name into the transfer portal. That reverses an original announcement that he would return after leading the Blue Devils to the Atlantic Coast Conference title. Mensah announced his plan in a social-media post Friday afternoon hours before the transfer-portal window was set to close. Mensah and the program had announced his return in December before the team’s Sun Bowl win against Arizona State. Mensah is second in the FBS with 3,937 passing yards. He was also tied for second nationally with 34 TD passes.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss sues NCAA for extra year of eligibility

Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has sued the NCAA in state court for an additional year of eligibility so he can play for the Rebels next season. The suit filed Friday in Lafayette County came a week after the NCAA denied Ole Miss’ request for an extra year, saying the university and Chambliss’ previous school — Ferris State — failed to provide adequate medical documentation to back up the request. The lawsuit filed Friday called the NCAA’s denial in “bad-faith, unreasonable and arbitrary,” and detailed Chambliss’ history of illness and included letters from physicians. The NCAA says its decision aligns with organization rules.