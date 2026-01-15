Cleanup on baa-isle one

Why are little piggies the only farm animals that get to go to the market?

Perhaps that’s what some 50 sheep were thinking when, as The Guardian reports, they broke from their flock and took a visit to a local grocery store while being shepherded through Germany.

“It was impossible to tell whether the sheep were looking for something particular on offer or just wanted to warm up,” the store, part of the Penny retail chain, said in a statement.

The runaways were eventually corralled and rejoined the flock, but not before knocking over a bunch of bottles in the drink section.

The store has no intention of holding the shepherd financially responsible for the lamb break-in, and instead wants to sponsor feeding the 50 sheep that came to visit for a year.