Cat-astrophe avoided in saving kitten from bridge beam

Cats may always land on their feet, but Dallas Animal Services decided not to test that theory in rescuing a stranded kitten.

The department shares in an Instagram post that it responded to a report of a kitten stuck three stories in the air on a support beam under the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

“This brave kitten was finally brought to safety thanks to persistence, teamwork, and compassion,” the post reads. “With help from Dallas Fire Rescue and continued efforts through the morning, the kitten was successfully recovered around 11am and is now safe and sound.”

The cat now has a cool new name, Skyline, and is staying at a foster home while awaiting adoption.