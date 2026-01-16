1/13 Sports Brief

Kyle Tucker agrees to a $240 million, 4-year contract with the World Series champion Dodgers

Kyle Tucker has agreed to a $240 million, four-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, bolstering their chance for a third consecutive World Series championship. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. When healthy, Tucker is among the best all-around players in the majors. But he has played in just 214 regular-season games over the past two years. He batted .266 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs for the Chicago Cubs last season. He was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Houston in December 2024 that moved slugging prospect Cam Smith to the Astros.

NCAA basketball players and gamblers are charged for allegedly rigging games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors are investigating a major betting scheme involving NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games. The investigation has implicated 26 people, including over a dozen college basketball players who allegedly tried to fix games. Prosecutors say gamblers recruited players with promises of big payments for underperforming. The fixers then bet against the players’ teams, defrauding sportsbooks and other bettors. U.S. Attorney David Metcalf calls it an “international criminal conspiracy.” The indictment, filed in Philadelphia, includes bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. The scheme involved more than 39 players from over 17 NCAA Division I teams, affecting more than 29 games.

Key facts in the latest NCAA basketball betting investigation

Federal prosecutors have revealed a sprawling scheme to rig college basketball games while yielding big payouts to gamblers. An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges fixers started with two professional games in China before turning their focus to recruiting college players in America. The indictment cites roughly 30 college games impacted by that effort during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Prosecutors say the scheme eventually involved more than 39 players on 17 Division I men’s basketball teams. It comes as the NCAA has spent the past year pursuing its own probes for sports-gambling violations.

Madison Keys pictures herself as a champion again at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys plans to go quietly into the player tunnel at Rod Laver Arena before the season-opening major to take a photo of her name among the Australian Open champions and send it home to her mom. Almost 12 months after beating Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s final, Keys is excited to be returning and trying to defend a Grand Slam title for the first time. She has reflected on the journey, recalling the challenges she faced. Keys became the oldest first-time women’s champion at the Australian Open at 29. Despite a mixed year following her win, she’s embracing the experience.

49ers star Fred Warner ruled out for playoff game against Seattle, could return if team advances

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco’s star linebacker Fred Warner is out for the 49ers’ playoff game against Seattle. Warner returned to practice this week after a serious ankle injury in October. Coach Kyle Shanahan initially called it a season-ending injury, but hopes Warner could return if the team advances. The 49ers are also hoping to get receiver Ricky Pearsall back this week. Pearsall practiced on a limited basis and is listed as questionable. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown is out against Seattle, while linebackers Dee Winters and Luke Gifford are questionable.

Wembanyama shaves head, shines brightly in leading Spurs past Antetokounmpo, Bucks

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama needed a fresh start after two frustrating losses so he decided to let it all go — his hair, that is. Sporting a freshly shaved head courtesy of a teammate, Wembanyama overcame an injury scare to score 22 points and grab 10 rebounds Thursday night as San Antonio routed Milwaukee 119-101 to snap a two-game skid. Wembanyama exited early in the first quarter after banging knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but returned. San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson deserves some credit for the change in fortunes as well as Wembanyama’s new style. The idea for new look began last week when Johnson announced he was planning to shave his head and tried to convince his teammates to join him.

Fernando Mendoza hopes to cap an incredible journey with Indiana’s 1st national title

Fernando Mendoza arrived on Indiana’s campus last January carrying huge expectations for himself and the program. Outsiders almost immediately dubbed the new, highly touted transfer as the quarterback who could lead Indiana’s football program to unprecedented heights. Some even suggested Mendoza was a Heisman Trophy candidate who could emerge as the top prospect in the 2026 NFL draft. But the grounded grandson of Cuban immigrants ignored the chatter and focused instead on proving himself all over again. Now the first Heisman winner in Indiana history stands one win away from delivering the program’s first national championship and all he wants to do is share the spotlight with his coaches and teammates.

Carson Beck’s college career set to end when Miami faces Indiana in College Football Playoff finale

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck’s college football journey ends Monday night in the national championship game. Beck, who enrolled at Georgia at 17, has faced criticism and injury but now leads Miami against Indiana. Despite doubts, Miami has won seven straight games. Beck’s leadership shone in the CFP semifinal, leading a game-winning drive against Mississippi. Inspired by Tom Brady highlights, Beck stayed calm under pressure. His college record stands at 37-5, with impressive stats. Beck reflects on his career, grateful for the challenges and opportunities. His final college game offers a chance to end on the highest of high notes.

Defending champion Nick Taylor tied for Sony Open lead

HONOLULU (AP) — Defending champion Nick Taylor has a share of the lead at the Sony Open. Taylor won last year in a playoff at Waialae. The Canadian took advantage of only breezy conditions early. And he was helped by his play on the par 3s. Roy had a fast start with seven of his birdies on the first 11 holes. Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup were among those one shot behind. This is first event of the PGA Tour season and the latest start because The Sentry on Maui was canceled because of water issues at the Kapalua course.