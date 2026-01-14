Pond-invading woman really wants to be part of mermaids’ world

In what could be described as a reverse-Ariel situation, a human woman decided she wanted to be a mermaid. But, like Ariel, her efforts to do so may cost her her freedom.

US Weekly reports that Louisiana’s Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman swimming naked in a pond belonging to a resident. When deputies arrived to address the situation, the woman allegedly refused to leave and declared she was “trying to be a mermaid.”

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Erin Elizabeth Sutton, eventually exited the pond, but then allegedly kicked and punched a deputy before being restrained.

Sutton faces various charges, including criminal trespassing, resisting an officer and battery.