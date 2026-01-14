Nearly 75K Evenflo car seats voluntarily recalled due to possible safety issue in rear-facing mode

Baby product company Evenflo has voluntarily recalled more than 74,000 car seats that may shift position while the seat is in a rear-facing position.

The voluntary recall impacts certain models of All4One child seats manufactured between January 2022 and June 2024 and sold in the U.S. and Canada, the company said on its website.

“Evenflo is voluntarily recalling certain All4One 4-in-1 convertible car seats after testing showed that when the seat is used rear-facing, the seat may shift from one recline position to another during a crash,” it stated.

It added, “The safety and well-being of children and families who trust our products is our highest priority, and we are taking this step out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Evenflo recall impacts a total of 74,710 All4One 4-in-1 convertible car seats. The agency was notified of the issue on Dec. 24, 2025, according to a manufacturer recall report.

“If the child restraint changes its recline position in a crash, a vehicle occupant adjacent to the child restraint is at risk of injury if their fingers are inside the opening above the recline indicator,” the recall report notes.

Evenflo will replace the recalled car seats free of charge, with “owner notification letters” expected to be mailed starting Jan. 26, the NHTSA added.

As of time of publication, Evenflo said no injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled car seats. The company instructed those in possession of recalled seats not to return them and said they are “safe to continue using” in the interim.