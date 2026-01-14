Walking down the AIsle: Dutch wedding annulled due to ChatGPT-generated vows

A court in the Netherlands did have a reason why these two should not be wed and did not hold its peace.

According to DutchNews.nl, the court annulled the marriage between the unnamed couple due to the officiant’s reading of vows, which did not meet the requirements for a legal marriage.

The couple had recruited a friend to serve as a registrar for the day for the ceremony. In pursuing a “lighter tone” for their speech, the friend decided to generate their remarks using the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

But it wasn’t the tone of the vows that’s causing the issue. All married couples in the Netherlands must declare that they will “do their duty to one another as required by their wedded state,” which the ChatGPT-generated remarks did not not include.

While the couple argued that an official civil registrar was present during the ceremony and did not object to the vows reading, a judge ruled that their marriage contract will be annulled.

“[The court] cannot disregard what is laid down in the law,” the judge said.