What’s in the box? Not this woman’s wedding dress

Talk about a wedding whoopsie.

Tammy Gaddis tells KOTV that she had her bridal dress sealed in a preservation box after getting married in 1992 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Over 30 years later, she decided to open the box for the first time ahead of her daughter’s wedding.

However, when Gaddis once again laid eyes on the dress, she realized that this was in fact not what she wore down the aisle three decades ago.

“When we opened the box, I immediately knew that it was not my dress,” Gaddis shares. “This one is very full, and it has a train that’s attached,” Gaddis said. “My train was detachable. It came off, so I knew it was not my dress.”

The original preservation company is no longer in business, which has left Gaddis without any answers. However, she’s hoping that there might be someone out there who unknowingly has her dress persevered in their own box.

“I have gone through a roller coaster of emotions,” Gaddis says. “But right now, I am really hopeful that somebody may have my dress — and this may be their dress.”

“There were multiple layers of the preservation,” she continues. “So you can open the box and there’s a cellophane window inside, and it’s still preserved inside. So, you can check to see if it is, in fact, your dress.”

The bright side is that Gaddis’ daughter can still use the dress as her something old, or even something borrowed.