Any door can be a doggy door with enough effort

While not intended to be a doggy door, the front entrance of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter in West Virginia became one when one furry resident opened it on his own.

As seen in video posted by the shelter, the escapee, named Dawson, managed to get out of his kennel before using his mouth to unlock the front door and then open it with his paws.

“This is NOT AI, though we wish it was,” the video caption reads. “This guy is much smarter than he looks. Not only did he get out of his locked kennel, he managed to UNLOCK THE FRONT DOOR and leave!”

The shelter later confirmed that Dawson was found.