Republican leaders push back on Ferguson’s State of the State, warn against new taxes

Story by John Sattgast, Washington State House Republican Communications

Republican leaders in the Washington Legislature are pushing back on Governor Ferguson’s State of the State address, saying his agenda relies too heavily on higher taxes and bigger government at a time when affordability is already straining family budgets. John Sattgast has more from Olympia.

Republican legislative leaders say Governor Bob Ferguson’s State of the State speech signals a sharp turn back to big government and higher taxes.

House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary says the governor’s tone has changed dramatically from a year ago.

“Fast forward a year later and he’s singing a very different tune. It’s the Bob Ferguson of old.”

Stokesbary points to the governor aligning with Democrats on a proposed income tax and other policies Republicans argue will worsen Washington’s affordability crisis.

Deputy Republican Leader Chris Corry says while Ferguson talked about affordability, his solutions miss the mark.

“And the ideal way is to not take it from the beginning. That’s sales tax deduction, B and O tax deduction, property tax relief. That’s the way, the real way you boost working people’s wages.”

Corry says Republicans believe the focus should be on living within the state’s means and reducing costs for families, not raising taxes.

Republicans say they’re united against any form of income tax and warn it would eventually affect every taxpayer.