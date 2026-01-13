Cows on the moo-ve in California & Oklahoma

Don’t have a cow, but cattle has been loose on roads across the country.

Murrieta Police Department in California reports that a cow was spotted taking “an unauthorized stroll in the roadway.”

“Officers responded and safely reunited the escapee with a neighbor, until the owners who are out of town could be contacted,” the department writes in an Instagram post. “No injuries, no charges—just a brief case of beef with traffic.”

Meanwhile, ABC affiliate KOCO reports that the Oklahoma City Police Department also responded to calls about a loose cow in the area.

That cow was corralled by a man on horseback with a lasso, straight out of the Old West.

Welcome to the United States of Ameri-cow.