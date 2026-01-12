Deer freed from being stuck in basement

A deer did its best Goldilocks impression when it entered a house in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, while its owners were away for the weekend. Only, instead of trying out different pieces of furniture and porridge of varying temperatures, the deer just made a mess.

As WLUK reports, the deer had crashed through one of the house’s window, and then got itself stuck in the basement. The animal then spent a few days hanging out before a neighbor noticed it, and the company NuisancePro was called in to address the situation.

NuisancePro owner and operator Nathan Seelow tells WLUK that the deer was certainly busy during its stay.

“Glass and poop everywhere,” Seelow says.

Eventually, Seelow’s team was able to free the deer and release it into the wild.

As for the glass and poop, that will be a fun little project for the homeowners once they return.