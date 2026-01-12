The Bone Collector: Alleged thief makes off with unusual bar possession

The owner of a New Jersey restaurant has a very specific bone to pick with an alleged thief.

Rob Lucas Jr., who runs the cheesesteak establishment Donkey’s Place, tells NJ Advance Media that the bar has long been home to a unique item: an antique walrus penis bone. That is, until someone stole it.

According to Lucas, the culprit made off with the bone after a bartender let him see and hold it.

“[The bartender] went to the back to do something else and then one dude stole it,” Lucas says. “We got his picture, but I don’t think he’s from around town.”

Donkey’s Place has since put out a video on TikTok urging the alleged bone robber to come forward and return what was stolen.

“We didn’t want to file a police report or anything like that,” Lucas says. “We just want the thing back.”