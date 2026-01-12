That’s gotta hurt, one last time

(NOTE CONTENT) If you knew were never going to feel a specific kind of pain again, would you want to feel it one last time?

A person in Glasgow, Scotland, decided the answer to that question was yes, which is why they invited people to watch them get kicked in the balls.

As Scotland’s The National reports, the unnamed person, who is trans, posted a flyer around town inviting people to “come watch me get kicked in the balls one last time before bottom surgery.”

The event took place at Glasgow’s Queen’s Park and was attended by some 120 people.

Before the kicking took place, the kicker declared the event to be “about the transience of human experience.” Their leg then swung, and pain was felt.

Talk about a ballsy move.