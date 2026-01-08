Avdija has 41 points, Trail Blazers hold on to beat Rockets 103-102

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deni Avdija had a season-high 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight with a wild 103-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

It appeared Tari Eason scored on a tip-in for Houston at the buzzer and the Rockets emptied the bench in celebration, but upon review the basket did not beat the clock.

The teams will meet again at the Moda Center on Friday night.

The Blazers held off the Rockets through most of the second half, but Houston tied it at 84 on a Amen Thompson’s free throw with 8:56 left. Shaedon Sharpe’s 3-pointer put Portland back in front.

The Rockets narrowed Portland’s lead to 101-99 on Kevin Durant’s jumper and foul shot with just over a minute on the clock. Avdija answered with a layup.

With the Blazers holding a 103-100 lead, Durant made a pair of free throws with 5.9 seconds left. On a Portland inbound, Houston was called for a loose ball foul, which coach Ime Udoka successfully challenged, giving the Rockets the ball.

Durant, who finished with 37 points, missed a 19-footer with 2.1 seconds left before Eason’s failed attempt at the buzzer.

The Rockets played without Alperen Sengun, who sprained his ankle in a loss to Dallas on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined up to two weeks.

Yang Hansen, the Blazers’ 7-foot first-round draft pick last year, hit a long 3-pointer late in the first quarter to put Portland in front 25-21.

Eason played just four minutes in the opening quarter and had his left knee wrapped on the bench but returned to start the second and hit a 3-pointer that gave Houston a 27-25 lead.

Portland ended the half on a 17-7 run to lead 57-47 at the break.

Avdija made an acrobatic 19-foot layup at the buzzer to give the Blazers an 81-75 lead heading into the final period.

___