1/07 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

News was mixed at yesterday’s Wasco County Commissioners meeting. Al Barton of the Center for Living said that the insurance company, Pacific Source, that operates the local Coordinated Care Association told the center that it was cutting funding:

“The contract overall was a 30 percent reduction of most of our services. Three of these programs in particular would be unsustainable. Without those programs, you know those most significantly mentally ill folks, they tend to come to law enforcement attention, the come to the hospital’s attention, they come to the jail’s attention. We had some back and forth with them, but at this time, they sent us a letter saying that if we don’t take the substandard agreement they provided, they’re going to end the contract.”

He said several other counties in the state had received similar notice, and encouraged commissioners to reach out to their counterparts in those counties. He said these were programs Pacific Source was obligated to provide, but that the company itself was in some financial distress and had been making layoffs.

On a much cheerier note, Sergio Garcia, Director of Real Estate Development for Mid-Columbia Housing Authority reported financing had been ensured for a major development:

“A 76-unit affordable housing project here in The Dalles. Twenty of those units will be set aside for veterans and the remainder will be for individuals and families who qualify. The total project costs will be $47 and a half million dollars. We have recently secured the final piece of public funding and we’re expecting to begin construction around August or September of this year.”

The project will be a significant addition to the small affordable housing stock in The Dalles.