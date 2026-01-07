Baby, where are the fireworks?

We’re guessing the residents of Birmingham, England, are feeling like a plastic bag drifting through the wind after once again being fooled by a firework hoax.

The Guardian reports that people gathered in the city’s Centenary Square on New Year’s Eve in hopes of seeing a fireworks show that was advertised online. However, instead of being left in awe, awe, awe, spectators simply left in disappointment after it became clear that no colors would be bursting.

The online ads, it turns out, were spreading fake news and no fireworks display was ever planned. To make matters worse, people were similarly tricked into believing fireworks were happening in Birmingham the previous New Year’s Eve, too.

“Unfortunately, these false claims often lead to confusion and disappointment,” police said in a statement.

Of course, as Katy Perry would tell us, the real fireworks are the ones inside all of us. Unfortunately, those don’t do much good for people expecting external fireworks.