A naked display of crime

An alleged thief kept his hands, and pretty much every other body part, where people could see them upon robbing BJ’s Meat Market in Florida.

According to the Lake City Police Department, employees reported that the suspected robber, identified as Kobe Watkins, was “nude except for a covering over his face.”

In their investigation, officers discovered “clothing items … believed to be connected to the incident,” which presumably Watkins took off before nakedly committing the robbery.

Watkins has since been arrested.