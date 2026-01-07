A Peloton instructor reveals how to get motivated for your 2026 workout resolutions

It’s January — the month that millions resolve to start working out — but how do you actually motivate yourself to start exercising? Peloton instructor and author Callie Gullickson, who’s been working out well into her second pregnancy, has some advice.

She says all you need to get yourself to the gym or to fire up that workout app is to “Bring your own energy (BYOE),” referring to her slogan. “You just gotta show up,” she tells ABC Audio. “Motivation is truly, like — y’know, it’s not always gonna be there. Honestly, it’s gonna be there maybe 20, 30% of the time.”

“Sometimes it’s just not wanting to do something and doing it anyways and knowing that, ‘Wow, okay, I feel amazing,'” she continues. “And every time that you have that feeling — that you’re feeling amazing, you’re feeling accomplished, you’re feeling confident in yourself — remember that, every single time you try to talk yourself out of it.”

Gullickson also wants to rid of the notion that Peloton is solely about cycling.

“There’s something for everyone … every class is so different. We offer a variety of things,” she says of the Peloton app, where users have access to Pilates, yoga, barre, cardio, strength, meditation and more — no equipment required.

“I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I teach at Peloton.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t cycle.’ I said, ‘Well, good thing, because I barely teach cycling, I’m mostly strength,'” she says. “And then once people find out about it, then they are hooked. They’re, like, ‘Wow, I had no idea there was a whole new world behind the cycling.'” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)