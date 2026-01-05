1/04 NBA notes

Antetokounmpo scores 37 in Bucks’ 115-98 victory over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks sailed to a 115-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Antetokounmpo made 13 of 17 shots from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line in 31 minutes as the Bucks won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Kevin Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 assists, while Myles Turner scored 15 points. Russell Westbrook had 21 points and Zach LaVine had 20 off the bench for the Kings, who have lost five games in a row.

Luka Doncic scores 36 as Lakers rally past Grizzlies, 120-114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, LeBron James added 26 points with 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 120-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Jake LaRavia also scored 26 points against his former team and Deandre Ayton had 15 points as the Lakers earned their second home victory over the Grizzlies in three days. Jaylen Wells scored 23 points for Memphis and rookie Cedric Coward scored 16 points with nine rebounds, all in the first half, but did not play after halftime because of an ankle injury. Memphis guard Ja Morant was out injured for 15th time over the past 21 games.

Portland Trail Blazers to host Utah Jazz tonight at 7 pm.

You can watch it on KUNP channel 2.2 or listen to it on the Blazers app.