1/04 NFL notes

Steelers, Panthers, Jaguars secure division titles. Broncos clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers sent Lamar Jackson and the Ravens home for the playoffs. The Panthers are NFC South champions for the first time in 10 years. The Broncos are the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Rodgers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds left and Pittsburgh secured the AFC North title with a 26-24 victory when Baltimore’s Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal wide right as time expired on Sunday night in the final game of the NFL’s regular season. Carolina clinched its division title when the Falcons beat the Saints 19-17 on Sunday to eliminate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers and Steelers win AFC North, beating Ravens 26-24 after Loop misses kick at buzzer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds left, and the Steelers beat the Ravens 26-24 on Sunday night when Baltimore’s Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal as time expired, giving Pittsburgh the AFC North title. Pittsburgh will host Houston in the opening round of the playoffs on Monday, Jan. 12, following an electric fourth quarter that saw four lead changes, including three in the final four minutes. Lamar Jackson connected with Isaiah Likely for a 28-yard gain that put the Ravens within Loop’s range. But the rookie’s kick never had a chance.

Ravens have a long offseason to think about where to go next after stunning loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens head into an uncertain offseason following a sloppy 26-24 loss to Pittsburgh in the regular season finale that cost the Ravens the AFC North title. Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns but Baltimore’s defense wilted late against Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers. The Ravens finished a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations with a record of just 8-9. The club has several questions to answer in the offseason, including whether head coach John Harbaugh will return for a 19th season.

Raiders secure No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft after Giants’ win over Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders will pick first in this year’s NFL draft. The New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 on Sunday, ensuring the Raiders would have the worst record. The Raiders were 2-14 entering their Sunday home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Giants had lost to Dallas, Las Vegas would have needed a loss to the Chiefs to secure the top pick. This is only the second time the Raiders have had the top pick. In 2007, they selected quarterback JaMarcus Russell, who became one of the franchise’s top draft busts.

Falcons fire coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot hours after finishing 8-9 season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have fired coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. The team announced the moves hours after completing its its second straight 8-9 finish under Morris and eighth consecutive losing season. Morris said after Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints that he expected to return for a third season. Instead, his 16-18 record was not enough for him to keep his job after the year began with optimism that the Falcons would reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Owner Arthur Blank said in a statement that he has “great personal affinity” for Morris and Fontenot but he believes a change is needed.