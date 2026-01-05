1/04 Sports Brief

Laser rifle program, new shooting ranges means growth for biathlon in the US

Biathlon is the most-watched winter sport in Europe, where many athletes grow up on skis and have access to biathlon ranges. That has helped European biathletes dominate international competitions, including the Olympics. The sport is less popular in the U.S. where participation has been hampered by a limited access to shooting ranges and the high cost of biathlon rifles. But that’s changing thanks to the investment into new biathlon centers and a laser rifle program that’s bringing biathlon to cross country ski centers across the country. It lets people of all ages and abilities participate in the sport. It’s hoped these efforts will foster a new generation of biathletes and level the playing field on the world stage.

Manchester United coach Amorim out one day after provocative comments about club structure

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says Ruben Amorim is out as coach. His ouster comes one day after the Portuguese made provocative comments about his own role and the club’s management in a post-game news conference. Amorim lasted just 14 months in what has proved one of the most difficult jobs in English soccer in 13 years since club legend Alex Ferguson retired. United has failed to win a Premier League title in that time.

A brand new Olympic sport, ski mountaineering, will debut at the Milan Cortina Games

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will debut ski mountaineering next month. Ski mountaineering will feature men’s and women’s sprints and a mixed relay. Racers sprint uphill, add skins for traction, and then race downhill. The mixed relay includes one female and one male racer from each country. The races will be held in Bormio at the Stelvio Ski Center. The first medal winners in this sport will make history at the Olympics.

Gauff clarifies comments on American tennis fans just before a surprising loss at the United Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff has tried to clarify her comments about American tennis fans on social media just before her United Cup singles match against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The opening match Monday didn’t go well for Gauff — a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 loss. Gauff explained her earlier comments about American fans being the “worst,” saying she was comparing the loud and visible support players from smaller countries receive to that of American players abroad. She emphasized that her remarks were an observation and expressed gratitude for any support. Gauff finished the session by helping win the mixed doubles to secure the contest for the U.S. team and a place in the quarterfinals.

Vonn, Shiffrin, Odermatt chase gold in Alpine skiing at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Alpine skiing has been a part of the Winter Olympics since 1936. The upcoming games in Italy feature five events for both men and women: downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom, and the debut of the team combined event. Key athletes include Americans Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn, and Swiss racer Marco Odermatt. Events will take place in Bormio and Cortina d’Ampezzo.