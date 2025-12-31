Miami beats defending national champ Ohio State 24-14 in the CFP quarterfinal at Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Keionte Scott returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Miami shocked defending champion Ohio State 24-14 in the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl. The 12-2 Hurricanes never trailed after going into Wednesday night as 9 1/2-point underdogs. They have won two playoff games to get into football’s final four after needing an at-large berth to make the 12-team field. One more win and they will get to play for a national championship in their home stadium. Next up is a CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8. Third-ranked Ohio State finished 12-2, with losses in the Big Ten title game and the Cotton Bowl after an undefeated regular season.

Another bye bites the dust as defending champ Ohio State falls to Miami in CFP quarterfinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — These Ohio State Buckeyes won’t win the first back-to-back national championships in school history and the College Football Playoff still doesn’t have a winner from teams with the first-round byes. No. 10 Miami held on for a 24-14 victory in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal. The No. 3 Buckeyes were bounced a year after they won four CFP games on the way to the title. Ohio State trailed 14-0 at halftime, but was within three at 17-14 on Jeremiah Smith’s 14-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-2 early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 157 yards on seven catches, but a shiny second half wasn’t enough.