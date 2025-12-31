12/31 Sports Brief

Stephen Curry scores 26 in annual homecoming game as Warriors top Hornets 132-125

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 26 points in his annual homecoming game in Charlotte, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Hornets 132-125 on Wednesday in front of 19,685, the largest crowd ever at the Spectrum Center. Brandon Podziemski and Jimmy Butler each had 19 points for the Warriors, who’ve won five of their last six games. Gui Santos added 13 points off the bench for Golden State, which went 24 of 49 from beyond the arc. Brandon Miller had 33 points to lead Charlotte, while LaMelo Ball finished with 27. Rookie Kon Knueppel added 20 points in his return from a one-game absence because of a sprained ankle.

Manning uses arm and legs to lead No. 14 Texas to a 41-27 Citrus Bowl win over No. 18 Michigan

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Arch Manning was just as potent with his legs as with his arms. That combination carried 14th-ranked Texas to a 41-27 victory over No. 18 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. The game was tight until Manning broke it open with a 60-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 221 yards passing and two scores, and 155 yards rushing and two TDs on the ground. Michigan capped off a month the Wolverines would rather forget. Coach Sherrone Moore was fired for an extramarital affair with a staffer. New coach Kyle Whittingham watched from a coaching box.

Spurs’ Wembanyama doesn’t expect to miss time after hyperextending knee in win over Knicks

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama left Wednesday night’s rematch with the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent left leg injury, but returned to the bench in time to see the Spurs win 134-132. Wembanyama took to the court after the game to gleefully lead the newest Spurs tradition that he created — having the crowd clap their hands after each bang of the drum by the 7-foot-4 center, who finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes. Wembanyama went to the locker room with just under 11 minutes remaining, but returned to the Spurs bench with 1:22 left in the game. He was alone and walking without a limp when he returned. It was a welcome sight for the Spurs after some tense minutes.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers believes he’ll have options if he chooses to play again in 2026

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers isn’t talking like someone ready to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who recently turned 42, hasn’t ruled out returning in 2026. Rodgers says he believes he’ll have options if he wants to play a 22nd season. The four-time MVP has thrown for more than 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns for Pittsburgh, which hosts Baltimore in the regular-season finale with the AFC North title on the line. Rodgers has been largely healthy this season, save for a broken left wrist that forced him to miss a game. Rodgers says he thinks his decision will be based entirely on his desire to play and not his ability to play.

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore accused of throwing girlfriend to the ground

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian J. Barmore is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in August. A criminal complaint claims Barmore took the woman’s phone, threw her to the ground and grabbed her by the shirt at his home in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Police say the woman provided a photo showing bruises from the incident. Barmore’s lawyer says he’s confident no criminal conduct occurred. The Patriots say they’re aware of the matter and are cooperating with the league.

Pro Picks: Panthers, Ravens will win their divisions; 49ers will edge Seahawks for NFC’s No. 1 seed

The NFL’s final weekend of the regular season features a winner-take-all game between the Ravens-Steelers and a battle for the NFC’s No. 1 seed between the Seahawks-49ers. There’s also the Panthers-Buccaneers matchup that will decide the NFC South, though it could take another 21 hours to determine the division champion. Twelve of the 14 playoff spots have been secured and four teams are battling for the final two. Four division champions have been settled and only the Packers have locked up a seed so they have little to play for in their final game.

Outdoor hockey. In Miami. It’s finally going to happen on Friday, when Panthers play Rangers

MIAMI (AP) — The NHL is hosting its first outdoor game in Florida on Friday. The Florida Panthers will face the New York Rangers at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. The retractable roof will be opened just before the game. This marks a significant event for the Sunshine State, which has seen its teams reach the Stanley Cup Final multiple times in recent years. The NHL has worked hard to create suitable ice conditions, using custom refrigeration units and a thicker ice sheet. Panthers players and fans are excited for this unique experience, highlighting hockey’s growth in Florida.

Nigerian authorities say British boxer Anthony Joshua released from hospital after road crash

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities say British boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital. The two-time former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist was involved in a fatal accident near Lagos on Monday which killed two of his close associates and team members. Joshua had been under “observation” while recovering from minor injuries, his promoter said Monday. The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on X that Joshua was discharged late Wednesday afternoon after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate from “home.”

Sweden beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey group finale. Canada tops Finland 7-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lucas Pettersson and Eddie Genborg each scored twice and Sweden beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey championship to complete group play unbeaten. Casper Juustovaara opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection, and the Swedes led 5-1 in the second period in the Group A finale. Ivar Stenberg scored in the third, and Love Harenstam made 28 saves. In the quarterfinals Friday, Sweden will face Latvia, and the second-place Americans will play Finland, a 7-4 loser to Canada later Wednesday night in the Group B finale in Minneapolis. Canada will play Slovakia, and Czechia will meet Switzerland. Chase Reid, Will Zellers and Teddy Stiga scored for the United States.