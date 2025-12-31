How Americans spend their break between Christmas and New Year’s

A lot of people have off the week between Christmas and New Year’s but it seems not that many are doing anything particularly exciting.

In fact, a new Talker poll looked into what Americans are up to between Dec . 25 and Jan 1, and it sounds like for a lot of folks, the time becomes a blur.

The poll of 2,000 Americans finds that the average person will forget what day it is 4.7 times times during the holiday break. Another 40% will question what day it is at least six times.

So, what is everyone doing with their time off? Well, it seems plenty of folks like to embrace nostalgia, with 50% saying they watch old movies and TV shows. Comfort is also key, with 48% wearing exclusively “comfy clothes” throughout the week.

Other popular activities during the break include: eating leftovers most days (38%), napping during the day (34%), picking at food or snacking (29%), doing the bare minimum for work (23%), and eating breakfast they wouldn’t normally eat (21%).

And it seems hygiene goes out the window for some, with 9% admitting they shower only for visitors.

But not everyone is happy about being so lazy. The poll finds that 52% say they feel guilt at their lack of productivity during the week.