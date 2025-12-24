Story from the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project Facebook page

The Hood River–White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project has officially reached its Record of Decision (ROD)! This means the replacement of the 101-year-old bridge has received federal approval after years of environmental studies, planning, and teamwork across communities, states, tribes, and agencies.

Getting here was no easy task — it took countless hours of significant work, public input, and coordination among local, state, federal, and tribal partners. The ROD is the green light that allows the project to move forward with final design and permitting. Once the last piece of federal funding is secured, construction can begin as early as 2027.

A big thank you to our state and federal officials who have championed this effort, many of whom joined us in celebration on Dec. 11 @lightwellhotel. We also deeply appreciate the tribes for their support and collaboration, which helped shape a project that respects cultural resources and reflects shared values for the Columbia River Gorge.

This is more than a bridge — it’s a vital connection for safety, commerce, and travel across the Columbia River Gorge, with benefits that reach across the region and the nation.

We’re excited to keep the momentum going and deliver a new bridge by 2031 — and we can’t wait to do it together.