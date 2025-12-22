He has risen: 30-foot inflatable Santa allowed to stay after HOA battle

The inflatable Santa Claus of Colorado has been resurrected.

ABC affiliate Denver7 reports that Doris Flores set up a 30-foot-tall inflatable Santa outside her home in the community of Severance Shores.

“We wanted to bring a lot of Christmas spirit to our neighborhood,” Flores says. “And being that we are the corner home of our Severance Shores community, we figured it would be a great spot for him.”

However, said spirit did not sit well with the neighborhood HOA. In what one might describe as a Scrooge move, the HOA ordered that Flores take the giant Santa down on account of it being an “excessive decoration.”

Still, Flores remained defiant in her holiday resolve.

“After we got the notice, me and my husband talked about it, and we kind of slept on it and said, Well, is it worth choosing and picking your battles?” Flores says. “And we absolutely said, yes. So we decided to bring him back up.”

Meanwhile, Flores’ neighbors and other local communities voiced their support for the big Santa, and, eventually, the HOA changed course.

“Upper management did reach out and said that they were sorry and that it was a mistake on their behalf … and they stated that Santa can stay,” Flores says. “We are thankful that the community came together and advocated for us to keep Santa up.”