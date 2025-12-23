12/22 Sports Brief

Seattle Mariners sign outfielder Rob Refsnyder to 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed outfielder Rob Refsynder to a one-year contract, adding an experienced right-handed hitter to their roster. Refsynder, who turns 35 in March, spent the past four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He batted .269 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs and an .838 OPS in 70 games and 209 plate appearances this year. With the Mariners, he figures to get playing time at designated hitter against left-handed pitching. He could also provide an option in the corner outfield spots and perhaps spell Josh Naylor at first base. Refsnyder has batted over .300 against left-handers for five straight seasons. He is a .255 career hitter overall with 33 homers and a .730 OPS in 10 major league seasons.

Washington State beats Utah State 34-21 to win Idaho Famous Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for a season-high 334 yards with three touchdowns and Washington State piled up 628 yards of offense, beating Utah State 34-21 to win the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium. Eckhaus completed 26 of 44 passes but also threw three interceptions for the Cougars (7-6), who will return to a rebuilt Pac-12 Conference next season — along with the Aggies (6-7), and host school Boise State.Maxwell Woods carried nine times for 117 yards, becoming the first Cougar to top 100 this season.

The Bills, Jaguars and Chargers are headed to the playoffs after the Colts’ 5th straight loss

The Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have qualified for the AFC playoffs with the Indianapolis Colts’ 48-27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A fifth consecutive loss by the Colts clinched a seventh straight postseason trip for Josh Allen and the Bills. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are going for the second time in two seasons under coach Jim Harbaugh. Trevor Lawrence is set for his second playoff appearance in five seasons with the AFC South-leading Jaguars. All three teams were in position to advance after winning on the road Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs announce they will leave Arrowhead and relocate across the Kansas-Missouri border

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have announced they will leave their longtime home at Arrowhead Stadium for a new, domed stadium that will be built across the Kansas-Missouri state line and be ready for the start of the 2031 season. The announcement Monday came shortly after a council of top Kansas lawmakers voted unanimously inside a packed room at the state Capitol to allow for STAR bonds to be issued to cover up to 70% of the cost of the stadium and accompanying mixed-use district. The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead in Kansas City, Missouri, since 1972.

Steelers WR DK Metcalf suspended 2 games following altercation with fan in Detroit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for two games following an altercation with a fan during the team’s victory over Detroit. Metcalf will miss Sunday’s game in Cleveland and the regular-season finale against Baltimore. CBS-TV cameras captured the confrontation between Metcalf and a fan during the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 29-24 win over Detroit. The fan leaned over the railing and exchanged words with Metcalf before Metcalf ended the confrontation by swinging his right arm in the vicinity of the fan’s face. It’s unclear how much contact Metcalf’s arm made with the fan.

Draymond Green, Steve Kerr have heated exchange in huddle during timeout before Green leaves court

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors forward Draymond Green had a heated exchange with coach Steve Kerr in the huddle during a third-quarter timeout and then went to the locker room on his own to cool down. Kerr said even once Green returned to the bench for the finish of Golden State’s 120-97 win against the Orlando Magic he wasn’t going to play again after what happened. Neither expects any ill will to linger, but Green acknowledged some frustration with the team’s 15-15 record.

Jaguars can’t get overlooked anymore after an impressive, statement win over Denver

Maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars and coach Liam Coen will get the credit they deserve now. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags went to Denver and scored 34 points against one of the NFL’s best defenses, extending their winning streak to six games with a 14-point victory on Sunday that gave the Broncos their first loss since Week 3. This was an impressive, convincing win for an underrated team that’s been overlooked throughout the season. The Broncos (12-3) and Patriots (12-3) deserved recognition for double-digit winning streaks. The Colts (8-6) were the talk of the AFC the first two months during a 7-1 start.

Zion Williamson scores 24 to lead Pelicans over Mavericks for 5th straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 24 points, including 10 straight in a decisive two-minute span of the fourth quarter, to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, extending the Pelicans’ season-long winning streak to five games. The Pelicans, who started the season 3-22, have posted their longest winning streak since 2022. Derik Queen had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, and Saddiq Bey added 19 points and seven rebounds.

It’s been 50 years since a lawyer’s decision unlocked free agency in MLB and changed sports forever

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports were turned upside down 50 years ago Tuesday by a man who never threw or kicked a ball. A lawyer with expertise in labor relations struck down Major League Baseball’s reserve clause, which had bound players to their teams since the 1870s. No one could have predicted then that the 65-page decision issued Dec. 23, 1975 by arbitrator Peter Seitz would lead to an upheaval that made thousands of players multimillionaires. Seitz was immediately fired by MLB and later compared baseball owners to “the French barons of the 12th century.”

Notre Dame and USC pause their longstanding rivalry, Fighting Irish add BYU to 2026 schedule

Notre Dame and Southern California’s iconic college football rivalry is on hold. The Fighting Irish announced Monday they filled their last 2026 open date with a game against BYU. This decision leaves the USC game off the schedule for now. Notre Dame and USC officials say they recognize the rivalry’s importance and are working to bring it back. The series began in 1926 and has been paused before, including during World War II and the 2020 pandemic. Negotiations have become more challenging since USC joined the Big Ten, but both schools express a desire to continue the tradition.

Chiefs’ move to Kansas leaves Missouri fans heartbroken over another NFL franchise leaving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans to move from Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to a new domed stadium in Kansas. This decision follows Kansas lawmakers approving a bond package to cover up to 70% of the new stadium’s costs. Missouri lawmakers had tried to keep the Chiefs with their own funding package but were outbid. The move marks the second time in a decade that Missouri has lost an NFL team. The Chiefs’ relocation has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with concerns about ticket prices and the legacy of Arrowhead Stadium. It is also a big blow to Missouri lawmakers and Gov. Mike Kehoe.