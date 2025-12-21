This little piggy is lost and smells like vanilla

Police in Michigan want to help this little piggy wee, wee, wee all the way home.

The Saginaw Township Police Department reports in a Facebook post that they “located a wandering pig in town.”

“Yes. A real pig,” the post reads. “No, not the one from night shift… an actual pig.”

“If this is your pig, please let us know,” the post continues. “Otherwise, he starts field training on Monday.”

Sgt. Brian Anderson tells Spectrum News that the 20-pound pig is believed to be someone’s pet, since it “actually smells like vanilla.”

“I don’t know if they sprayed perfume on it or something, but I mean it’s well cared for,” Anderson says.

Police have since shared that the pig is in the care of Saginaw County Animal Control.