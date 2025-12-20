12/19 Sports Brief

Kansas City Chiefs close to leaving Arrowhead Stadium for new home in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are close to moving from Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to a new stadium in Kansas. The Legislative Coordinating Council plans to meet Monday in Topeka, Kansas, to consider funding up to 70% of the project. The Chiefs and Kansas City Royals have played in Missouri for over 50 years, but their leases expire in January 2031. Voters in Jackson County rejected a sales tax extension last year to finance renovations. Kansas offers a potential new location at The Legends, a commercial area with existing infrastructure. Missouri risks losing another team after the Rams moved to Los Angeles.

Tua Tagovailoa could be the NFL’s next quarterback reclamation project

Tua Tagovailoa could be the NFL’s next quarterback reclamation project. Now that he’s been benched by the Dolphins, Tagovailoa’s future in Miami is uncertain. The Dolphins will take a look at rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers over the final three games. They haven’t won a playoff game since January 2001, the longest drought in the NFL. Tagovailoa hasn’t lived up to the $212.4 million, four-year contract extension he signed after leading the NFL with 4,624 yards passing in 2023 and guiding the Dolphins to 11 wins and a playoff berth.

Trevor Lawrence finally looks like a generational quarterback and has the Jaguars surging

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the generational quarterback the Jacksonville Jaguars have been waiting on since drafting him as the top pick in 2021. His mistakes are down, his numbers are up and he’s using his legs like never before. He is coming off the best performance of his five-year NFL career against the New York Jets. He threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a score. He was named AFC offensive player of the week and has a shot at the league’s conference player of the month if he continues to ascend when the surprising Jaguars play at stingy Denver on Sunday.

Los Angeles Angels settle lawsuit with family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs over fatal overdose

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have settled a lawsuit over the drug overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The decision to settle was reached Friday after a two-month civil trial in Southern California. Authorities say Skaggs died in 2019 after snorting a fentanyl-laced pill provided by the team’s communications director, Eric Kay. Skaggs’ relatives filed a lawsuit alleging the MLB team knew or should have known Kay was a drug addict and dealing painkillers to players. The team said officials didn’t know Skaggs was taking drugs and would have sought him help if they did. The Skaggs family says the confidential settlement closes a painful process.

NTSB unclear who was at controls in jet crash that killed ex-NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and 6 others

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators are trying to determine why a business jet carrying retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and six others crashed shortly after takeoff in North Carolina. The Cessna C550 hit light poles and trees before erupting into flames on Thursday, killing everyone on board. The plane had departed Statesville Regional Airport but crashed less than 10 minutes later while attempting to return. Investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder but have not identified the lead pilot. The plane’s speed and altitude fluctuated significantly, suggesting the crew experienced an issue. The Statesville airport remains closed during the investigation.

NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski breaks leg in skiing accident, expected to recover for Daytona 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has broken his leg in a skiing accident. The team announced Friday that Keselowski underwent surgery and doctors expect a quick recovery. He should be back for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. Keselowski, who turns 42 just before the race, is entering his 17th full season at the top Cup Series level. He became co-owner of RFK Racing in 2022. The organization is reeling from Thursday’s fatal plane crash that killed longtime Roush driver Greg Biffle and six others. Keselowski won the 2012 Cup Series championship and has 36 career victories.

Knicks celebrate their NBA Cup title, even though they aren’t commemorating it with a banner

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks celebrated their NBA Cup championship Friday night, even though they aren’t commemorating it with a banner at Madison Square Garden. As players lined the court before the playing of the national anthem ahead of their game against Philadelphia, highlights from the Knicks’ victories during their march to the championship played on the overhead scoreboard. After the final one, from their victory over San Antonio in the final on Tuesday, the public address announcer asked fans to join in congratulating the team for its achievement. Fans responded with a standing ovation.

Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka announces 2026 as his final year on tour

Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka says 2026 will be his last year on tour. Wawrinka turned pro in 2002 and the Swiss has won 16 tour singles titles. He won his Grand Slam titles at the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open. He beat the No. 1 player in the world in the final of each one. The 40-year-old Wawrinka wrote on social media on Friday, “One last push.”

Miami’s Marcus Allen diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will miss remainder of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami sophomore forward Marcus Allen has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and will miss the rest of the season. The school announced his diagnosis on Friday after routine medical tests. Allen, a Miami native, started his college career at Missouri before joining the Hurricanes this year. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season. He has already started chemotherapy treatments. Miami coach Jai Lucas praised Allen’s toughness and selflessness, saying the team will support him. Allen was a standout high school player, leading Miami Norland High to a state championship in 2024.