The Elephant in the Dome Podcast—Washington’s Power Crunch: John Braun on the Future of the Grid

December 19, 2025 Washington

Senate Republican Leader John Braun joins The Elephant in the Dome to break down Washington’s looming power shortage, the TransAlta coal‑to‑gas transition, the role of hydro and nuclear, and what it will take to keep energy reliable and affordable