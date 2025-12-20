Dodgers to payu record luxury tax, Padres re-sign King & Giants sign right hander Houser

Los Angeles Dodgers to pay record $169 million luxury tax after winning 2nd straight World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay a record $169.4 million luxury tax after winning their second straight World Series title, raising their two-year total to $272.4 million. The New York Mets have the second-highest tax bill among the nine teams that pay at $91.6 million despite missing the 12-team playoffs, raising their tax owed to $320.3 million in the last four years under high-spending owner Steve Cohen. The Dodgers will pay tax for the fifth consecutive season. Their total broke the previous high of $103 million they had set last year.

Padres re-sign King to $75 million, 3-year deal that allows him to opt out after ’26 and ’27

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael King is staying with the San Diego Padres. The right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract that allows him to opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons. King gets a $12 million signing bonus in three $4 million installments, within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and on Jan. 15 in both 2027 and 2028. He receives a $5 million salary next season and has a $28 million player option for 2027 with a $5 million buyout. If that is exercised, he could exercise a $30 million player option for 2028 with no buyout.

Giants add right-hander Adrian Houser on $22 million, 2-year contract with club option

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Adrian Houser finalized a $22 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Friday that includes a 2028 club option that could make the deal worth $30.5 million over three seasons, becoming the second pitcher added to the team this week. The 32-year-old went 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA over 21 starts for the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay this year. His 125 innings were the second-most of Houser’s nine-year major league career. Earlier in the week, the Giants signed right-hander Jason Foley to a $2 million, one-year contract with hopes the reliever will return midseason following surgery.