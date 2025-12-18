Waymo car doesn’t have a driver, but does have new baby

A driverless Waymo car spontaneously turned into a doctorless hospital when a passenger gave birth inside the autonomous vehicle.

According to ABC affiliate KGO, the passenger had booked a Waymo to take them to UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco when they went into labor. Waymo says that its Rider Support team detected “unusual activity” inside the vehicle and reached out to the passenger.

While Waymo contacted 911, the passenger ended up delivering the baby during the ride. The car eventually made it to the hospital with both the rider and the newborn safely in tow.

“This is not the first baby to be born inside a Waymo vehicle,” Waymo says in a statement. “While it’s a rare occurrence … some of our newest riders just can’t wait to experience their first ride.”

Maybe Waymos will be able to put “baby on board” stickers on themselves in the future.