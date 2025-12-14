Would you name your cocaine-smuggling boat Best Bet?

The crew of a boat called the Best Bet made the not so great bet of allegedly smuggling a record-breaking amount of cocaine.

According to the Miami Herald, U.S. Coast Guard officers boarded the Best Bet off Miami Beach for a routine safety check, only to find 3,715 pounds of cocaine, worth about $28 million.

“This was the largest USCG Small boat station cocaine seizure since 1995,” says Coast Guard Station Miami Beach commanding officer Lt. Matthew Ross. “Protecting our maritime borders from illicit drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations remains one of our highest priorities.”

The three men aboard the Best Bet were arrested. It’s unclear if the charges include “ironic naming of sea vessel.”