Movie theater turns into literal house of mouse

A Texas movie theater has become a house of mouse, and not because it’s showing old Disney cartoons.

The New York Post reports that the Cinemark theater in Waco is dealing with a rodent issue, but that didn’t stop moviegoer Cole Pauley from making a trip to the big screen.

Pauley tells the Post that he attended a screening of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t with his 15-year-old daughter and brought mouse traps to surround their seats.

“I said, ‘I’m going to put a bunch of mouse traps around me as a wall of protection just so we can enjoy our movie,'” Pauley says.

Pauley loaded each trap with string cheese, and then proceeded to sit back and enjoy the show. And while his daughter was “mortified” by the whole experience, it seemed to have worked: one of the traps did indeed catch a mouse.

As for the theater, a Cinemark rep issued a statement reading, “Given nearby construction, we’ve strengthened our protocols and partnered with specialists to maintain high standards of cleanliness. We’re pleased with the progress and remain committed to delivering an outstanding moviegoing experience for every guest.”

Hopefully in the future, the only mice that show up at the Waco Cinemark are of the Mickey and Minnie variety.

