Kirby Moore hired as head football coach at Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State hired Kirby Moore as head football coach, interim athletic director Jon Haarlow announced on Friday.

Moore agreed in principle to a five-year contract to become the 36th head coach in program history. He replaces Jimmy Rogers, who after a season at Washington State agreed to become the head coach at Iowa State.

The Prosser, Washington, native is the younger brother of New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, and also played at Boise State. Kirby spent the past three seasons serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Missouri for head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

“Today is a great day for Cougar Football and we are thrilled to welcome Kirby, his wife Kayla, and children, Sutton, Cohen and Crew to the Cougar family,” Haarlow said. “Kirby Moore is regarded as one of the top young coaches in college football with proven success throughout multiple levels of his coaching career. He has an innovative offensive mind and a team-oriented approach that will resonate with and elevate our student-athletes.

“Throughout the process, his energy and commitment to holistically developing our student-athletes, on the field and off, along with his ties to eastern Washington and familiarity with Washington State University make him the right leader for Cougar Football.”

After a five-year career at Boise State as a wide receiver, Moore started his coaching career at Idaho, where he worked with the Vandals’ wide receivers in 2014. He spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons at Washington as an offensive graduate assistant.

He was hired as the wide receivers coach at Fresno State in 2017, and promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. This is the first head coaching job for Moore, whose father, Tom, was a longtime head coach at Prosser High School.

