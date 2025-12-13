12/12 Sports Brief

Curry scores 39 in return but Timberwolves top Warriors 127-120 without Edwards

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo made a clutch 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 127-120. Stephen Curry scored 39 for the Warriors after missing the previous five games with a bruised left quadriceps, but Minnesota held on even without injured star Anthony Edwards, who sat out with a sore right foot. DiVincenzo finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first meeting between the teams since the Timberwolves eliminated the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs last season. Julius Randle had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Minnesota. Naz Reid added 18 points and seven assists off the bench.

Sherrone Moore charged with stalking, home invasion after being fired as Michigan football coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors say fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore threatened to kill himself in front of a woman with whom he had been having an affair after she broke off the relationship and reported it to school officials. He was charged Friday with stalking and home invasion. The university fired the 39-year-old Wednesday, saying he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He was subsequently arrested and spent two nights in jail. Moore appeared virtually on a television monitor at the arraignment on Friday.

Steelers LB TJ Watt has surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung caused by a dry-needling issue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has undergone surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung sustained during a dry-needling session and will miss Monday night’s game against Miami. J.J. Watt, T.J.’s older brother, shared on X that T.J. had the surgery on Thursday. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Watt was released on Friday and is at home resting comfortably. T.J. Watt was hospitalized on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort during the dry-needling session. The 30-year-old Watt, a seven-time Pro Bowler and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has seven sacks this season. Pittsburgh has historically struggled without him in the lineup during his nine-year career.

Caitlin Clark says CBA negotiations are the ‘biggest moment in the history of the WNBA’

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Caitlin Clark understands the gravity of the WNBA’s current collective bargaining negotiations, calling it the biggest moment the league has seen. Owners and players are currently in negotiations and meeting regularly. They extended a Nov. 30 deadline until Jan. 9 a few weeks ago. Increased salaries and revenue sharing are two big areas that the sides aren’t close on.

Wild acquire star defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Canucks in a blockbuster NHL trade

The Minnesota Wild have acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in the biggest blockbuster trade of the NHL season. Minnesota sent center Marco Rossi, winger Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a 2026 first-round draft pick to suddenly rebuilding Vancouver. Hughes was the 2024 Norris Trophy winner as the league’s top defenseman. Hughes has one season left on his contract after the current one before he can become an unrestricted free agent. Hughes had been the most-discussed trade candidate in recent weeks amid speculation he wants to play with his brothers in New Jersey.

Remarkable Lindsey Vonn wins World Cup downhill at age 41 to start her Olympic season

The queen of downhill skiing is well and truly back. Lindsey Vonn has raced to a stunningly fast win in a World Cup downhill at St. Moritz in Switzerland. The 41-year-old United States ski great had taken the lead by an astonishing 1.16 seconds from Mirjam Puchner of Austria. Even wilder was that Vonn trailed by 0.61 after the first two time checks. Vonn’s lead was later cut to 0.98 when unheralded Magdalena Egger took second place from Puchner. Vonn’s 44th career win in World Cup downhills was her first since March 2018.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza wins Maxwell and O’Brien awards with Heisman on deck

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has won the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards on the eve of the Heisman Trophy presentation, with the redshirt junior heavily favored to take the top prize in college football. Mendoza took the honors for the player of the year and the top QB on ESPN’s college awards show. The Heisman winner will be named Saturday night in New York. Mendoza is also The Associated Press player of the year. The California transfer led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record and top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Russian lugers plan to race in Lake Placid next week. Ukrainian sliders say it shouldn’t be allowed

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Russian athletes have informed the International Luge Federation that they have obtained visas to compete in a World Cup race in Lake Placid, New York, next weekend. Ukrainian athletes believe this is unfair. The Russians aim to qualify for the Milan Cortina Olympics in February. They haven’t competed in a World Cup luge race since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly four years ago. Ukrainian athlete Anton Dukach argues that the Russians are not neutral, despite competing under a neutral flag. The International Olympic Committee wants Russians to compete as neutral athletes, but each sport’s federation controls qualifying events.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama set to return for NBA Cup semifinals vs. Thunder after 12-game absence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama plans to play in the NBA Cup semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is on Saturday night. The San Antonio Spurs’ star center has missed the last 12 games with a strained left calf. He’s listed as probable for the game. Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points and 12.9 rebounds this season. The Spurs are off to a 17-7 start, with an 8-4 record with him and 9-3 without him. The Thunder are off to a 24-1 start, tying the best record through 25 games in NBA history.

With 24 points, Donovan Mitchell produces the highest-scoring 4th quarter of the NBA season so far

WASHINGTON (AP) — Down 15 with one quarter to play against one of the NBA’s worst teams, Donovan Mitchell played with a bit of desperation in the final period. Mitchell scored 24 of his 48 points in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 130-126 on Friday night. Mitchell ended up with the highest-scoring fourth quarter in the NBA this season, surpassing the 22 points by Orlando’s Jett Howard on Nov. 23 against Boston. Mitchell is also averaging a league-best 9.6 points per game in the fourth.