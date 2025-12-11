The last thing anyone who’s traveling over the holidays wants to deal with is lost luggage. While there’s no way to 100% guarantee it won’t happen, the airline you choose may increase the likelihood of dealing with such a travel nightmare.

So, what airlines are the worst when it comes to lost luggage?

MyBaggage.com has come out with a list of the airlines that are most likely to lose your luggage, and if you want to increase the odds of your suitcase arriving with you, you may want to stay away from American Airlines.

The site looked at the U.S. Department of Transport Air Travel Consumer Report, specifically the total number of bags, wheelchairs and scooters that were put on planes, compared to the total number of reports of these items being mishandled. The results show that American Airlines is the carrier most likely to mishandle your luggage, with data showing that 8.71 pieces of luggage were mishandled per 1,000 enplaned.

Right behind American is the regional carrier Envoy Airlines, which lost 8.25 pieces per 1,000 bags, followed by Republic Airways, which lost 7.01 pieces per 1,000.

Rounding out the top five worst are Alaska Airlines, which mishandled 6.69 pieces per 1,000 bags, followed by United Airlines, with 6.43 mishandled pieces per 1,000.

As for the least likely, Allegiant Air earns that honor, mishandling only 1.75 pieces of luggage per 1,000.