This just in! Bird flies into reporter’s face

A New Zealand TV reporter inadvertently found herself starring in an unsanctioned remake of The Birds.

Jess Tyson, who works on the show Te Ao with Moana, was filming a segment outdoors on a windy day when suddenly a bird flew right into her face. The collision caused a cut above her eye, which started bleeding.

Tyson, who says that both she and the bird are fine, posted video of the encounter on Instagram alongside the caption, “POV: Just trying to do your job but nature has other plans.”

In response to one commenter who asked if “we are allowed to laugh,” Tyson replied, “I was laughing about 10 [minutes] after it happened.”

For this reporter, bird was definitely the word.