Do you have this punk rock mom’s lost demo tape?

Charlotte Astor is a punk rocker, and so was her mom, Shannon Astor. Now, Charlotte is determined to find her mom’s long-lost demo tape.

Charlotte tells NJ Advance Media that her mom’s hardcore band, Seed, recorded their lone demo in New Jersey in 1994. While Shannon no longer has any copies of the tape, Charlotte has made it her mission to track one down.

“I’m certain someone in New Jersey has that tape,” 16-year-old Charlotte says.

Despite never actually hearing the demo, Charlotte, an active member of the straight edge scene, feels that just the idea of it has led her to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

“I want it for me, because it’s such an important reason I am who I am today,” Charlotte says. “Actually, everything I’ve done has been — in this big, strange way — inspired by this demo.”

Charlotte has put out notices on social media asking if anyone might still have a lost Seed tape, but so far hasn’t had any luck.

“For now, the focus is on getting people to check whether they have it in their collections,” Charlotte says. “I’m not giving up.”