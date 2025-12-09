12/08 Sports Brief

Shohei Ohtani is the AP’s Male Athlete of the Year for record-tying 4th time

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has won The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the fourth time, tying with Lance Armstrong, LeBron James and Tiger Woods for most among male honorees. Ohtani received 29 of 47 votes in balloting among sports journalists from the AP and its members. The AP award has been given out since 1931. The Japanese baseball superstar’s two-way dominance culminated in a repeat World Series title for his Los Angeles Dodgers. Among Ohtani’s goals for 2026 are staying healthy so he can play in every game and to keep working on his English-speaking skills so he bridge the gap with his U.S. fans.

Colts bringing Philip Rivers for workout with top quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts may be turning back the clock with their top two quarterbacks hurt. They’re bringing in 44-year-old Philip Rivers for a workout Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the details confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night. The person requested anonymity because no official announcement had been made. Rivers last played in the NFL in 2020 and has been coaching an Alabama prep team since 2021. The move comes hours after Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed quarterback Daniel Jones has a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon and that and backup Riley Leonard hurt his right knee in Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville. Indy has lost three straight and four of five as its once-promising playoff hopes have faded quickly.

Roberts says World Baseball Classic a ‘very delicate’ matter for Ohtani, Yamamoto and Sasaki

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t sure about restrictions for Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki in the World Baseball Classic. Ohtani had elbow surgery in September 2023 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series. Roberts says discussions about their participation are ongoing. Ohtani, a four-time MVP, might focus on hitting rather than pitching for Japan in the WBC. Roberts emphasized the importance of representing their country but acknowledged potential costs. The Dodgers plan to have Ohtani in the starting rotation next season, with a flexible schedule to keep him rested.

Notre Dame’s Love, Indiana’s Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Pavia, Ohio State’s Sayin named Heisman finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy given to the top player in college football. The Heisman Trophy Trust announced this year’s four finalists Monday night. They are invited to New York for the award presentation Saturday night. Mendoza and Sayin lead teams ranked 1-2 in the College Football Playoff bracket.

Hall of Fame chair thinks Bonds, Clemens denied entry by committee for same views held by writers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens face only one more chance to enter baseball’s Hall of Fame under current rules. Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark believes the contemporary era committee evaluates the Steroids Era like baseball writers. Bonds and Clemens received fewer than five votes from the committee that elected Jeff Kent. Clark says discussions among writers influence the committee. Candidates with fewer than five votes are ineligible for the next three-year cycle. If Bonds and Clemens fail again in 2031, they would be barred from future ballots unless rules change. This opens spots for other candidates.

Rodgers, Tomlin and the Steelers aren’t done yet; Mahomes, Reid and the Chiefs might be

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers shut up the folks calling for Mike Tomlin’s departure _ for one week at least. The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars defended their home turf and took over first place in their respective divisions. The Houston Texans moved another step toward a playoff berth while damaging Kansas City’s hopes. Week 14’s biggest games didn’t disappoint. Rodgers played his best game of the season and the Steelers held on for a 27-22 victory in Baltimore to move one game ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North.

Why did Notre Dame’s August loss cost the Irish a playoff spot in December?

The College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision in 2025 has sparked controversy. Notre Dame was dropped from the playoff despite not playing last week. Their August loss to Miami was cited as a key factor. Notre Dame’s athletic director criticized the committee’s inconsistent rankings. Alabama made the playoff despite losing to Georgia in the SEC title game. This raises questions about the relevance of conference championship games. Meanwhile, Tulane and James Madison made the field, but their chances seem slim.

NBA Cup quarterfinals this week: Heat-Magic, Knicks-Raptors, Suns-Thunder, Spurs-Lakers

Eight NBA teams are competing for the NBA Cup and a chance to head to Las Vegas for the semifinals. The Oklahoma City Thunder also have a shot at history. Quarterfinal games are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Miami facing Orlando, New York against Toronto, Phoenix playing Oklahoma City, and San Antonio taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Thunder beat the Suns, they’ll tie Golden State for the best 25-game start in NBA history. Players on quarterfinalist teams have already secured bonuses, with more money at stake as they advance. All games are available on Amazon Prime.

Hockey at the Winter Olympics will be played on shorter ice than NHL dimensions

MILAN (AP) — Hockey at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics will be played on slightly shorter ice than NHL regulation size. The rinks will measure 60 meters by 26 meters, approved by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The IIHF confirmed the dimensions, stating they should not impact safety or gameplay quality. Construction of the main arena in Milan is behind schedule, with test events planned for January. The men’s tournament is set for February 11-22, and the women’s from February 5-19.

Economist says NASCAR owes $364.7M to teams in antitrust case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An economist testified in Michael Jordan’s federal antitrust trial against NASCAR that the racing series owes a combined $364.7 million in damages to the two teams suing it over a revenue-sharing dispute. Edward Snyder testified as a professor of economics who worked in the antitrust division of the Department of Justice. He has testified in more than 30 cases. He gave three reasons in Monday’s testimony why NASCAR is a monopoly participating in anticompetitive business practices. Snyder used a complex formula to determine those damages for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports from 2021-25.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier pleads not guilty to sports betting charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat player Terry Rozier has pleaded not guilty to charges he helped gamblers placing bets on his performance in NBA games. The 31-year-old point guard formally entered the plea during his arraignment in Brooklyn federal court Monday on federal wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. Prosecutors say Rozier conspired with friends to help them win bets on his performance in a March 2023 game when he played for the Charlotte Hornets. Rozier, through his attorney, has denied any wrongdoing. The Ohio native was one of three current or former NBA players ensnared in a sprawling federal takedown of illegal gambling operations linked to professional sports.