Busted Down Under: Couple accused of using mini camera to win over $1 million at Australian casino

The house always wins, even and probably especially if you try to cheat the house.

That’s what a couple from Kazakhstan is accused of doing after winning over $1 million over several visits to an Australian casino.

New South Wales police report that casino staff observed a woman wearing a “small discrete camera attached to her shirt.” Upon arresting the woman and her husband, police found “small, magnetized probes, batteries, and a mobile phone with a fitted attachment that allowed the camera function of the phone to discretely view, capture or record images.”

“It will be alleged, with their mobile phones capturing images of the table, the pair were communicated with using deep seated earpieces through which they received instruction to wager on various card games and ultimately cheat the casino,” police say.

Both the man and the woman face charges for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.