SpaceX tries to launch a bigger version of Starship but hits a series of last-minute problems

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s newest and biggest Starship will have to wait at least another day before launching on a test flight from Texas. The launch team got within a half-minute Thursday evening of sending the mega rocket on a space-skimming journey halfway around the world. But a series of last-minute problems forced a delay. SpaceX says it may try again Friday. The 407-foot rocket is using a brand new pad at Starbase near the Mexican border, and that’s what contributed to some of the issues. NASA is counting on this latest version of Starship to land astronauts on the moon in a few years.