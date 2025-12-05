Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for 3 TDs and Lions get much-needed 44-30 win over Cowboys

DETROIT (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions have beaten the Dallas Cowboys to stay atop the NFC wild-card race. Gibbs ran three touchdowns in Thursday night’s 44-30 win. Gibbs’ final score was a 13-yarder with 2:19 left that sealed a much-needed win for the Lions. Detroit avoided losing consecutive games for the first time in more than than three years. The Cowboys had surged into postseason contention with a three-game winning streak. But against the Lions, the NFL’s top-ranked offense had to lean on powerful kicker Brandon Aubrey too much, and Dallas’ revitalized defense was humbled.