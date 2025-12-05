12/04 Sports Brief

LeBron James’ 1,297-game double-digit scoring streak ends but he gets winning assist vs. Raptors

LeBron James’ streak of 1,297 consecutive double-digit scoring games has ended. On Thursday night, the NBA’s career points leader scored only eight points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-120 win over the Toronto Raptors. James had a chance to extend the streak on the final possession but passed the ball to Rui Hachimura. Hachimura’s 3-pointer sealed the win as time expired. James threw his hands in the air in celebration. He said after the game that he had no thoughts about the streak ending because the Lakers won.

A supersized World Cup field begins taking shape at Friday’s draw

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Cup draw takes place Friday, featuring four debuting teams: Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. The tournament, expanded to 48 nations, will run from June 11 to July 19 across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. All top 11-ranked teams have qualified, with Italy among 22 nations in playoffs for the final spots. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina aims for consecutive titles. Games will be held at 16 sites, with attendance expected to break records. FIFA announced ticket prices ranging from $60 to $6,730, sparking discussions about accessibility.

Trump’s immigration message is colliding with his welcome to World Cup fans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be taking center stage at the World Cup draw as he rolls out the welcome mat for teams and fans from around the globe. But Friday’s draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington comes at a time when the Republican president has hardened his rhetoric against immigrants. His administration is looking at expanding restrictions on travel to the U.S. for people from 19 countries. Critics say that messaging undercuts the message of unity that the World Cup represents. The U.S. says it’s working to ensure fans from other countries get expedited visas so they can attend next summer’s tournament.

NFL mandates playing surfaces for all stadiums meet new standards by 2028 to enhance player safety

The playing surfaces at every NFL stadium will have to meet new enhanced standards set through lab and field testing by the start of the 2028 season. NFL field director Nick Pappas detailed the plans for a program on Thursday that will provide each team “a library of approved and accredited NFL fields” before the start of next season. Any new field will immediately have to meet those standards and all teams will have two years to achieve the standards, whether they use a grass or synthetic surface or a hybrid. Most artificial surfaces are replaced every two or three years, Pappas said. Natural fields can be replaced several times a season.

NASCAR chairman Jim France accused of stonewalling teams in antitrust case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The attorney for two teams suing NASCAR has described series chairman Jim France as a “brick wall” in negotiations over a new revenue-sharing model. The case involves 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports. They are the only teams that refused to sign new charter agreements in September 2024. Charters guarantee a spot in races and a payout from NASCAR. The teams argue the deal lacked their requests and was presented as “take it or leave it.” NASCAR spent over two years in negotiations, but the teams claim the final offer was unsatisfactory.

Collin Klein hired as Kansas State coach after Chris Klieman’s retirement

Kansas State has hired former quarterback and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein as its football coach. The move Thursday night comes one day after Chris Klieman’s abrupt retirement following seven seasons leading the Wildcats. Klein will continue working with the Aggies during the College Football Playoff if they are selected. At the same time, he’ll be building out his staff and laying the groundwork at Kansas State. Texas A&M was seventh in the CFP rankings released Tuesday night. Klein has never been a head coach, but Kansas State fans have been eager for him to return. He agreed to a five-year deal with an average salary of $4.3 million.

MLB players union gathers to prepare for potentially contentious labor negotiations in 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players’ Association has gathered Arizona to discuss the future of the game and look ahead to a possible lockout next December. Japanese stars headed by Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have sparked record international interest, in-game attendance was up in 2025 for the third straight season, and a set of rule changes that began in 2023 season has produced a faster-paced game that’s been widely lauded. But MLB also has a widening payroll disparity that is a point of contention. The Dodgers have spent roughly $890 million building back-to-back World Series champions while the Athletics have spent less than $150 million over the same period.

US prioritizes visas for fans traveling for the World Cup, Olympics and other events

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has instructed U.S. embassies and consulates around the world to prioritize visa applications from foreigners wishing to visit the United States to either invest in America or attend the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympics and other major sporting events. The administration also has added new criteria for highly skilled foreign workers seeking a particular visa. The new rules would deny entry to applicants deemed to have directed or participated in the censorship of American citizens on social media through content moderation initiatives that have sprung up throughout Europe and elsewhere to combat extremist speech. The steps were outlined in cables sent this week to all U.S. diplomatic missions and obtained by The Associated Press.

Garber doesn’t rule out relegation in MLS but makes clear it’s years or decades away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber has not ruled out adopting relegation and promotion. However, he emphasizes that such a decision is years or decades away. MLS launched in 1996 with 10 teams and currently has 30 in a closed system. Garber says relegation doesn’t work for MLS due to the significant investments owners have made. The United Soccer League plans to start a top-tier league in 2027-28 with a promotion/relegation system. Garber, who turned 68 in October, has been commissioner since 1999. He agreed to a contract through the 2027 season and says he hasn’t thought about staying beyond that.