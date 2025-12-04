Police officer tries out new gig after arresting DoorDash delivery driver for DUI

You may have ordered DoorDash when drunk, but delivering a DoorDash order while drunk is definitely a no-no.

The Cape Coral Police Department in Florida reports it arrested a motorist for DUI who was on the way to drop off a DoorDash delivery.

The driver, Luis Angel Alania Estrella, was found asleep and unresponsive in a running vehicle while stopped at a traffic light. Upon being awoken and investigated for DUI, Estrella was arrested.

During that process, Estrella did express “concern over the undelivered food order in his possession,” so an officer decided to finish the job.

“In an effort to assist the community member awaiting their meal, one of the responding officers took the initiative to deliver the food order to its final destination,” the Cape Coral PD says. “The actions of the officer helped ensure the resident received the meal safely and without unnecessary delay.”

We don’t know who got the tip, though.