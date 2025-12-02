Drake Maye passes for 2 TDs, Patriots become 1st team to 11 wins, defeating Giants 33-15

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, and the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to reach 11 wins this season with a 33-15 victory over the New York Giants. It was the 10th straight win for the AFC-leading Patriots, the franchise’s longest streak since winning 10 consecutive games in 2015. Coach Mike Vrabel also became the third coach since 1970 to have a win streak of 10 or more games in his first season with a team. Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards with no interceptions. The 2-11 Giants lost their seventh straight game, and third in a row since firing former coach Brian Daboll.

Another hard hit to Jaxson Dart underscores tough return for Giants rookie quarterback

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The return of Jaxson Dart to the New York Giants lineup didn’t provide much of a spark in their 33-15 loss to the New Englad Patriots. But the rookie quarterback came close to learning a valuable lesson the hard way. In his first game back since missing two games with a concussion, Dart scrambled out of the pocket to make a play. As he neared the Giants sideline, Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss delivered a hard but legal hit, briefly sending Dart airborne. He stayed in the game, but couldn’t do much to boost the offense in New York’s third game under interim coach Mike Kafka.