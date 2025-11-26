11/25 Sports Brief

College football rankings start juggling act at 6-7, while top 5 remain the same

A sleepy week filled with nonconference blowouts locked the College Football Playoff rankings into a virtual standstill, with Ohio State ranked first again and Oregon’s flip-flop with Ole Miss at Nos. 6 and 7 one of the few significant changes in the newest top 25. Oregon’s impressive victory over Southern California accounted for its move up one spot over Mississippi, which didn’t play last week. The other meaningful change was Miami’s move to No. 12, in a switch with Utah after the Utes gave up 472 yards rushing in a tight win over Kansas State.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow excited for long-awaited return and Thanksgiving stage against Ravens

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow confirms he’ll return Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow had surgery for a turf toe injury on Sept. 19 and is returning nearly a month early. The Bengals have a 3-8 record, but coach Zac Taylor emphasized Burrow’s readiness over the team’s record. Burrow says he’s eager to play, not wanting to sit out if healthy. He looked sharp in practice last week. Burrow missed last week’s game against the Patriots, but he’s excited to play on Thanksgiving, especially against division rivals such as the Ravens.

Bills provide QB Josh Allen another veteran option by signing receiver Brandin Cooks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills provided Josh Allen and their inconsistent passing attack yet another veteran option by signing free agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks joins the Bills after the New Orleans Saints granted the player’s wish by waiving him last week. And his signing comes two weeks after Buffalo added veteran wideout Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve because of a calf injury sustained in his Bills debut. Cooks is in his 12th NFL season and brings a downfield threat to a Bills passing game that has experienced difficulty pushing the ball deep this season.

Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig suspended 1 game for punching 49ers’ Jauan Jennings

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig has been suspended one game without pay for punching San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin during Monday’s game. Moehrig may appeal the suspension under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. A hearing would be heard by Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline. Moehrig will be eligible to return to the Panthers’ active roster next Monday.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson questions free-throw disparity after loss to Tennessee

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson highlighted the free-throw disparity after the third-ranked Cougars lost 76-73 to No. 17 Tennessee. The Volunteers took 29 foul shots, making 23, while Houston was 8 of 11. Sampson frequently returned to the topic during the postgame news conference. He said both teams played aggressive defense and he questioned the difference in opportunities at the foul line. It was the Cougars’ first loss this season after opening 6-0. Sampson never directly criticized the officiating but made clear he wasn’t pleased with some calls. He emphasized the free-throw line was the difference in the game.

How No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg is handling a tough start to rookie season with the Mavericks

MIAMI (AP) — Cooper Flagg has been adjusting to more losses with the Dallas Mavericks than he faced in his previous four years of basketball. The Mavericks are struggling in the Western Conference, currently at 5-14. Flagg, the No. 1 draft pick, is averaging 15.9 points per game, second-best among rookies. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic, focusing on growth and learning from close games. Miami’s Bam Adebayo praised Flagg’s fearlessness in crucial moments. Flagg’s shooting has improved, and he’s consistently reaching double figures in scoring. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd believes these experiences will benefit Flagg and the team.

2026 World Cup draw can separate top-ranked Spain, Argentina, France and England until semifinals

GENEVA (AP) — The 2026 World Cup draw next week will reward the four highest-ranked teams who are Spain, Argentina, France and England with being placed in separate sections of a new tennis-style seeded tournament bracket. FIFA says the top four teams in the latest men’s rankings can avoid each other until the semifinals of the June 11-July 19 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. They will avoid each other if they finish top of their respective round-robin groups. The draw ceremony for the first 48-team World Cup is Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Chelsea beats 10-man Barcelona 3-0 as Guardiola’s much-changed City loses in Champions League

Defensive lapses cost Manchester City and Barcelona dearly as both teams slumped to notable losses in the Champions League on Tuesday. Bayer Leverkusen upset City 2-0 and Barcelona had an own goal and a red card in its 3-0 loss at Chelsea. José Mourinho has picked up his first Champions League win with his new club Benfica as Samuel Dahl’s early goal set the stage for a 2-0 win over troubled Ajax. Scott McTominay scored the opening goal as Napoli won 2-0 against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

Oklahoma State to hire North Texas’ Eric Morris as new football coach

Oklahoma State is hiring Eric Morris from North Texas as its new football coach. Morris has led North Texas since 2023, turning a 5-7 team into a 10-1 contender for a conference championship. The hire is pending board approval. Morris replaces Mike Gundy, who was fired in September during his 21st season. Interim coach Doug Meacham is 0-8, with Oklahoma State at 1-10. North Texas leads the nation in scoring and total offense. Morris will finish the season with North Texas before transitioning to Oklahoma State.

Red Sox acquire right-hander Sonny Gray from the Cardinals

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have acquired right-hander Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals will receive righty Richard Fitts and prospect Brandon Clarke. Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA for the Cardinals last season. In a 13-year career with five teams, he is 125-102 with a 3.58 ERA and three All-Star appearances. Fitts turns 26 next month. Gray gives the Red Sox a dependable option behind ace Garrett Crochet to take some of the pressure off the rest of the rotation.